SERVING OUR COMMUNITIES ACROSS ILLINOIS & MICHIGAN
PARTNER WITH US TO ENGAGE YOUR TARGET AUDIENCE
Print is powerful. Let our experts help you harness this influential medium to deliver your message to potential customers.
NEWS WEBSITES
Our portfolio of websites receives billions of page views each year. Use this traffic to target your audience via the Web, mobile, video, etc.
DIGITAL SERVICES
We offer a full line of digital products and media mix packages that help customers reach and interact with today’s consumer.
"Hearst Midwest was the driving force behind our growing success. Our schedules are consistently filled over two weeks out and we have their publication and fantastic account team to thank."
Jerd Clayton, Director of Operations
Sales Manager